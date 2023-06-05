1 dies, 3 hurt in one-car crash in Randolph County

A fatal crash was reported about 8:40 p.m. June 4, 2023, at Randolph County Road 100 North and South Plum Street, just south of the town of Farmland. (Provided Photo/Art Moystner)

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Muncie died and three passengers were hurt in a single-car crash just off State Road 1 on Sunday night in western Randolph County, the sheriff says.

No one in the vehicle wore seat belts.

The crash was reported about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at County Road 100 North and South Plum Street, which is just south of the town of Farmland. That’s a town of 1,200 about a 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The driver of the 2010 Silver Honda Civic was initially identified as a 19-year-old from Muncie who died in the crash. The sheriff later sent an email reading, “My coroner has asked to hold on the name of the deceased driver. We miscommunicated. I am sorry for the confusion.”

The front-seat passenger, Jordan Vaughns, 18, of Avon, was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Randolph hospital in Winchester and later by helicopter to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis.

The back-seat passengers were Caden Wade, 19, and Alissa Bray, 16, both of Anderson. Both were ejected from the car. Both were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Investigators provided no additional information.