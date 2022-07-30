Local

1 dies after 4-vehicle crash on I-465 SB on east side

Authorities respond to a four-vehicle crash on I-465 southbound lanes just north of I-70 on the afternoon of July 29, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation via WIBC and Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a fatal crash Friday afternoon on I-465 southbound just north of I-70, Indiana State Police says.

State police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that the four-vehicle crash was reported about 4:23 p.m. Friday. Indiana Department of Transportation says the crash happened between on the southbound lanes between East 30th Street and I-70.

Perrine told News 8 by email about 8:50 p.m. Friday that he did not know how many other people were hurt in the crash.

Only one lane of I-465 southbound at the crash site remained open at 9 p.m. Friday, INDOT traffic cameras showed.

WIBC, a WISH-TV newsgathering partner, said one of the four vehicles was a box truck.

By 5:50 p.m. Friday, the backup extended onto southbound I-69 and covered the entire stretch of southbound lanes on the east side.

“Surreal. Almost the whole southbound side is shutdown on the east side,” WIBC tweeted, adding that delay times were as high as 129 minutes.