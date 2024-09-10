Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 dies after car hits utility pole on Indy’s northeast side

Man dies after crash on northeast side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on the city’s northeast side Monday night, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to an accident on Mollenkopf Road near Fall Creek Road, not far from Geist Reservoir.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released and police have not said what led to the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Marian plans $150M expansion of...
Local News /
Harris-Trump debate becomes the 2024...
News /
Two die in head-on collision...
Indiana News /
Get paid to work the...
Election /
Man accused of setting Ugandan...
Sports /
Suspect in stabbing of 14-year-old...
I-Team 8 /
Coast Guard searching for missing...
Local News /
Ways to avoid big medical...
Local News /