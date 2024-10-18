Search
1 dies after crash on Indy’s near north side

Police lights on top of a patrol car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Thursday evening after his motorcycle and a car collided on the city’s near north side.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s North District reported a crash near East 32nd Street and Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

The officer asked for medics and told dispatch it was a possible fatal accident, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson.

The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arriving.

The driver of the car, identified only as a woman, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. At last check, she was in stable condition.

There were no other injuries. IMPD is still looking into what caused the crash.

