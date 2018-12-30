1 male driver dies in car-truck crash in Johnson County

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH File Photo)

NINEVEH, Ind. (WISH) - A male driver died and another person was airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in southern Johnson County, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Doug Cox said police found the driver dead when they arrived at the crash of a pickup and a car shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on South Nineveh Road north of County Road 600 South. That's about a mile north of the town of Nineveh and a mile south of State Road 252.

The pickup and car were traveling in opposite directions on Nineveh Road. The driver in the car died. The driver in the truck was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by helicopter. Neither vehicle had any additional passengers.

An accident report will be completed Sunday, the sheriff said.