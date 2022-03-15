Local

1 dies in 2-vehicle crash near Purdue farms

MONTMORENCI, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Monday afternoon in a crash on a rural stretch of U.S. 231, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office reports.

A news release says sheriff’s deputies and Purdue University firefighters went at 3 p.m. Monday to the crash of a sport utility vehicle and another vehicle on U.S. 231 at County Road 600 North. That’s near several Purdue farms in northwestern Tippecanoe County.

Three people were traveling in a Mercedes Benz GL450 when it was hit by the other vehicle; its make and model were not included in the release. The driver of the other vehicle died in the crash.

The three people in the SUV were taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette; they had injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Names of the individuals involved in the crash are not being released at this time pending positive identification of the driver by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office,” the release issued Monday night by sheriff’s Capt. Robert Hainje said.

Roads were closed four hours for a reconstruction team, which had not completed its investigation by Monday night.