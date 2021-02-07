1 dies in 5-car crash on I-65 involving wrong-way driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Sunday in an I-65 crash involving five cars and a wrong-way driver, Indiana State Police said.
Police were sent shortly after 3:10 a.m. to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the East Edgewood Avenue overpass. That’s just south of the I-465 interchange on the south side.
State police two other people were injured in the crash; they were taken to a local hospital.
One lane was open by 5:45 a.m., and all lanes should reopen by 6:45 a.m., police said.