1 dies in 5-car crash on I-65 involving wrong-way driver

A person died in a crash about 3:10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, involving five cars in the southbound lanes of I-65 near East Edgewood Avenue. (Image from Live Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Sunday in an I-65 crash involving five cars and a wrong-way driver, Indiana State Police said.

Police were sent shortly after 3:10 a.m. to the crash in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the East Edgewood Avenue overpass. That’s just south of the I-465 interchange on the south side.

State police two other people were injured in the crash; they were taken to a local hospital.

One lane was open by 5:45 a.m., and all lanes should reopen by 6:45 a.m., police said.