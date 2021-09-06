Local

Man dies in crash at South Post Road, East Troy Avenue

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a fatal crash near South Post Road and East Troy Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash at South Post Road and East Troy Avenue on the southeast side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:15 p.m. Sunday to the crash in a rural area with a few homes and a church just east of I-74.

Officers found three vehicles in the crash. Images from the scene show an Audi A4 car, a Dodge Challenger car and a white GMC work van.

The van flipped multiple times, killing the driver, said IMPD commander Kerry Buckner. The van had been northbound on Post Road and struck the two cars at the intersection. The setting sun in the clear sky may have obstructed the vision of the drivers, he said.

The drivers of the cars were receiving blood tests for drugs and alcohol, a standard procedure after a fatal crash. Police had no immediate indications that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.