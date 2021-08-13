Local

1 dies in crash of school bus, car on State Road 67 near Gosport

GOSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a car that hit a school bus on Thursday afternoon died in the crash, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

The driver’s name was being withheld pending the person’s identification and the notification of the next of kin.

Nine juveniles on the Spencer-Owen Community Schools bus were taken to area hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The bus driver and the other three passengers on the bus were checked by emergency responders and taken to Gosport Elementary School, the release said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday when a southbound car erratically crossed into the lane of the northbound yellow 2015 International bus on State Road 67 approaching Culross Road. That’s about 25 miles southwest of Indianapolis and a half-mile north of Gosport, a town of about 800 people in Owen County.

The bus driver, Taresa L. Tharpe, 56, of Gosport, made “evasive maneuvers” to avoid the car before hitting the school bus head-on, the release said.

The crash closed State Road 67 until about 8 p.m. Thursday.

This story was updated to correct the day of the crash.