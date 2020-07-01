1 dies in crash on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Emergency crews have responded to a fatal crash on I-69 near the 106th Street exit in Fishers, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet.

The crash in the southbound lanes of I-69 was causing backups during the rush hour beyond the State Road 37-116th Street exit, according to the WISH-TV Traffic Map. Only one lane of traffic was open at 6 p.m.

After 6:30 p.m., authorities closed the entry ramp from 116th Street to southbound I-69. They also planned to close the ramp from State Road 37 to southbound I-69.

No details were immediately available from police on the crash, the person who died, or any other injuries. A photo of the crash scene showed a semitractor-trailer could have been involved.

Perrine said the interstate will be restricted for at least two hours. He encouraged motorists to seek alternate routes.

Indiana Department of Transportation estimated the shutdown would last through about 9 p.m.