1 dies in crash on I-69 NB in Fishers; motorists advised to seek alternate routes

A traffic camera shows a crash scene in the northbound lanes of I-69 on Oct. 22, 2020, in Fishers. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A person has died in a Thursday afternoon crash on I-69 northbound just beyond the interchange for State Road 37 and 116th Street, Indiana State Police said.

Authorities were sent to the scene about 4 p.m. Thursday. Police did not immediately have information on what caused the crash or what type of vehicles were involved.

Fishers Police Department tweeted that northbound lanes of I-69 were being closed at 96th Street while authorities respond to the crash scene; however, Indiana State Police later tweeted that motorists can access the State Road 37/116th Street interchange, although they encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.

State police Sgt. John Perrine said emergency crews could be on the scene through 6 p.m.