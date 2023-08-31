1 dies in fiery 5-vehicle crash on I-69 in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Wednesday in a multivehicle crash in Grant County, Indiana State Police say.

At 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, the Grant County Central Dispatch Center received multiple calls about a severe multivehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-69 about 2 miles north of the Fairmount exit for State Road 26.

Emergency responders found several severely damaged vehicles, including two semitractor-trailers, a box truck and two passenger vehicles, one fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters and medics extinguished the fire and found a trapped driver, who died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators revealed traffic was backed up for an undetermined reason on I-69 before the crash. The driver of a 2021 Freightliner, Muthukumaru Selliah, 67, of Ontario, Indiana, failed to stop with other traffic and rear-ended a Ford pickup truck. Three additional vehicles received heavy damage.

The driver of the pickup was the person who died. Police did not immediately share publicly the person’s name.

Neither the consumption of alcoholic beverages nor narcotics were suspected of contributing to the crash.