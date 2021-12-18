Local

1 dies in fiery crash of small plane near airport in Bloomington

by: Gregg Montgomery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A person died Friday night in a fiery crash of a small plane, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. Friday near Tower Road south of the Monroe County Airport. That’s west of Bloomington off State Road 45.

The sole occupant of the single-engine, fixed-wing plane had not been properly identified by Friday night, state police said in a news release.

Emergency crews arrived to find the plane on fire.

State police was helping the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation.

