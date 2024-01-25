1 dies in Hancock County crash in Cumberland

Just around 4 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on U.S. 40 in Hancock County between Cumberland and Greenfield. (Provided Photo/Hancock County 911)

UPDATE: US 40 from Mt. Comfort Road to CR 500 W is back open in both directions after a fatal crash, INDOT says.

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died Thursday morning in a crash along U.S. 40 in Hancock County.

Just around 4 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on U.S. 40 in Hancock County between Cumberland and Greenfield. Officials confirm to News 8 that the crash involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

All lanes are expected to be blocked for the next four hours, INDOT says. Westbound traffic is being diverted to 525 West.

Information on what led to the crash or any additional injuries has not been reported.