1 dies in north side motorcycle crash outside Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a male is dead after a crash Tuesday night on the city’s north side.

The name and age of the male have not been shared yet.

Around 9:33 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road on a report of a serious crash. That intersection is right by Newfields.

Investigators say a truck traveling east attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection to enter Newfields, and hit a motorcycle traveling west. The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead by emergency services.

Police say the male was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and worked with detectives. Police say they don’t believe alcohol is a factor in the crash and are working to gather further information regarding the accident.

The crash was one of two that happened Tuesday night on 38th Street. Around 8:56 p.m., officers responded to the corner of 38th Street and Georgetown Road on a report of an accident.

When they arrived, they found a white Jeep inverted on its roof, a 3-wheeled motorcycle, and another vehicle possibly involved in the crash.

Investigators believe that the motorcyclist was going northbound and ran a red light. The motorcyclist was also not wearing a helmet.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the motorcycle was said to be in critical condition. The driver of the Jeep was said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The person in the third vehicle was not injured.

All drivers involved in these crashes will have blood drawn as is Indiana law for serious and fatal crashes.

Police say the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road will be closed for the next few hours.