1 dies in single-car crash at Shadeland, 21st

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A single-car crash killed a person Friday night on the city’s east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called shortly after 7:25 p.m. Friday to a personal-injury accident at North Shadeland Avenue and East 21st Street. That’s in a commercial area south of the I-70 interchange with Shadeland Avenue.

Investigators were on the way to the scene shortly after 7:45 p.m., IMPD said.

No additional details were immediately available.

The car was a subcompact Chevrolet Aveo. General Motors in 2014 recalled 218,000 2004-2008 Aveos for an issue that potentially made them a fire hazard.