1 found dead in nighttime house fire on near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead in a house fire Saturday night on the city’s near-east side, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

A neighbor called 911 shortly after 8:35 p.m. Saturday to report the fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of North Temple Avenue. That’s northwest of the intersection of Michigan Street and North Rural Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing in the front of the house. A search of the house found the person “non-viable” about 8:45 p.m. The fire was under control by 9 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available Saturday night about the victim. IMPD’s homicide unit was at the scene, as is protocol, according to a news release from the fire department.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.