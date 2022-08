Local

1 dies on city’s eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court is where the shooting occurred, near 10th Street and Mittehoeffer, police say.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.