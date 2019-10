INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An 18-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on the city’s south side early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the deadly incident happened in the area of Madison Avenue and Southport Road near the Buckridge Apartments around 2 a.m.

Three people are currently in police custody.

There is no immediate danger to residents in the area, officers said.

The events leading up the fatal stabbing are unclear at this point.