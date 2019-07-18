1 firefighter injured in fire on east side

Photo of an east side apartment fire on July 18, 2019. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A firefighter was injured in an early Thursday morning fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called a vacant apartment building in the area of East 38th Street and North Post Road just before 1 a.m.

IFD said upon arrival at the scene, heavy fire was witnessed coming from the building.

Calls were then made for a second alarm fire as crews were able to get the flames under control in about an hour.

One firefighter was slightly injured battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.