1 found dead in Plainfield retention pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a vehicle found in a retention pond in Plainfield Sunday morning.

According to Plainfield Fire Department public information officer Brent Anderson, a tactical team was called to the area of Newberry Road and Fieldstone Lane before 10 a.m. on reports of a possible vehicle in a retention pond.

The pond is located in a residential neighborhood on the city’s west side.

Plainfield Deputy Chief Joe Aldridge told News 8 that emergency crews were called to the area because of a set of tire tracks that were found going into the pond.

Divers found one person deceased inside the vehicle in the pond. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No other details about the incident were made available.