1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground

(Provided Photo/Lapel Stony Creek Township Fire Territory's Facebook Page)
by: Daja Stowe
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County, says the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glowood Campground, 9384 W. 700 South.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a trailer on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found one person dead inside the trailer.

The cause was not immediately known.

The name of the person who died is being withheld at this time until family can be located and notified.  

