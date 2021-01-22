1 hospitalized with burns after neighbor’s rescue in Noblesville apartment fire

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is hospitalized after being pulled from a fire by their next-door neighbor Thursday night, Noblesville Fire Department said.

The fire was reported sometime before 8:50 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Village Winds Drive. That’s at the Pebble Brook Village Apartments located east of Little Chicago Road off State Road 32.

Crews arrived to large flames and smoke coming from an apartment building. Two apartments were significantly damaged.

The person pulled from the fire was taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

The names of the person injured nor the neighbor were immediately available from Noblesville Fire Department.

Trending Headlines

The cause of the fire was under investigation.