1 hurt after truck crashes into home in Bargersville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house was badly damaged but no one was seriously injured when a truck crashed into a house in Bargersville.

The accident happened early Wednesday evening near State Road 144 and Whiteland Road.

The Bargersville Fire Department says the driver of the truck lost control after colliding with a pickup, went off the road, and hit the home.

No one inside the house was injured, but the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for evaluation. the two people inside the other vehicle were unhurt.

The collision left a large hole in the side of the home, but the extent of the damage was unclear. Video from Bargersville FD shows a team from the White River Township Fire Department shoring up an area where the ceiling had collapsed.