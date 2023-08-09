1 hurt after vehicle crashes into gas pump on Indy’s east side

Lights flash on an IMPD patrol car. IMPD says one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a car hit a gas pump on the east side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a gas pump on the east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a two-car crash at the Valero gas station near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East Michigan Street.

One vehicle hit a pump and reportedly caught on fire, IMPD says.

At least one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Another driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. The driver was later taken to a hospital for a blood draw, according to IMPD.

Police have not said what led to the crash and no other information was immediately available.

The northbound lane of Sherman Drive south of Michigan Street is closed for investigation and cleanup. Drivers should avoid the area.