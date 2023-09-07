1 hurt battling Martinsville home’s attic fire

A homeowner called Morgan County, Indiana, dispatchers just before 1:40 p.m. Sept. 6, 2023, about smoke coming from the attic of her residence in the 100 block of East Harrison Street in Martinsville. (Provided Photo/City of Martinsville Fire Department via Facebook)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A firefighter suffered a heat-related injury in a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Martinsville, city authorities said on social media.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries were not shared in the online post.

A homeowner called Morgan County dispatchers just before 1:40 p.m. Wednesday about smoke coming from the attic of her residence in the 100 block of East Harrison Street. That’s south of Martinsville City Park. The homeowner was not identified in the online post.

Battling the attic fire was complicated by the home’s circa 1920 construction with lath, mortar and a chicken wire-type ceiling, the Martinsville Fire Department posted online.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour with the help of multiple departments.

The Martinsville fire marshal determined the fire was accidental.