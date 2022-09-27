Local

1 hurt in crash of Frankton-Lapel school bus, pickup hauling trash cans in Hamilton County

A crash of a pickup truck and a Frankton-Lapel school bus was reported shortly before 9:50 a.m. Sept. 27, 2022, at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road, about 3 miles southeast of the town of Sheridan, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Westfield Fire Department on Twitter)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The driver of a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with trash bins was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after colliding with a school bus on Tuesday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Ford F-350 truck’s driver, who was not identified in a news release from the sheriff’s office, was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Indianapolis with injuries to his legs.

The school bus driver, who also was not identified, was taken to a Noblesville hospital for a blood draw, which was consensual. No one else was aboard the bus.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road. That’s about 3 miles southeast of the town of Sheridan.

The F-350 pickup, which was hauling Republic Waste Services bins on a trailer, was going west on State Road and ran into the Frankton-Lapel Community Schools school bus waiting to turn left and go south on Horton Road, investigators believe.