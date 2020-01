Fire crews were called shortly after 2:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of Napoleon Street, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person received minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a house fire on the south side.

A space heater may be to blame, Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called shortly after 2:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of Napoleon Street. That’s just northwest of the I-65 interchange at East Raymond Street.

The person was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with smoke inhalation symptoms. No additional details were provided on the person hurt or his or her condition.