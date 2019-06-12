1 in custody, IMPD officer taken to hospital following car chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following a car chase Wednesday morning that ended inside a west side neighborhood playground.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at approximately 2 a.m. in the area at 86th Street and Michigan Road. Instead of complying with officers, the driver of the silver Dodge SUV speed away leading officers on a chase reaching speeds close to 100 mph.

Police say that at one point during the chase, the vehicle intentionally rammed into a police cruiser near 56th Street and Georgetown Road. That disabled the cruiser and sent the officer to IU Health Methodist Hospital with a possible neck injury.

The chase continued after that wreck, ending inside the Abney Lake Apartments off Guion Road near 38th Street. The driver jumped a curb, drove through the grass and into an overhead sports light, grazed a fence along a tennis court, and came to a stop underneath the swing set of the playground.

Officers report the driver bailed out of the SUV and ran off on foot but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect and charging details have not been released.

Two neighbors in the Abney Lake Apartments say their children play in that area often during the summer, and they’re grateful the crash didn’t happen during the day. One man said he saw the chase originate near 86th Street and came home to find it had ended in his parking lot with dozens of police vehicles in the area.