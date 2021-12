Local

1 injured in 6-vehicle crash on I-69

Photo of an I-69 crash on the northwest side on Dec. 7, 2021. (Provided INDOT)

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person was transported to hospital following a crash on I-69 in Hamilton County, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

The six-vehicle crash happened before 8 a.m.

Currently, all southbound lanes of I-69 near 96th Street are closed as crews work to clean up the scene.

The condition of the individual transported to the hospital was not provided.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.