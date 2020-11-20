3 injured in overnight Columbus explosion

Photo of the Faurecia Gladstone plant in Columbus. (CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – One person was injured in an overnight explosion in Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Just after 2 a.m., crews were called to the Faurecia Gladstone plant in Columbus for a report of a structure fire.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters learned that a propane tank had exploded inside the building.

An employee was attempting to fill a propane tank to use on a forklift when the explosion happened.

Three people injured in the incident. One person was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of serious burns.

Trending Headlines

While a person was transported to the hospital for treatment, their condition was not immediately available. The other two employees were treated at the scene, having received minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is also unknown at this time.