1 killed, 1 critically hurt in east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead and a second person is in critical condition following a Monday morning crash on the east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said an officer in a parking lot observed a vehicle traveling south on Arlington Avenue at a high rate of speed just after 3 a.m.

The officer in the area was attempting to conduct a traffic stop of the high-speed vehicle but noticed that the vehicle had ended up in a crash, hitting a vehicle traveling east on East 10th Street.

The driver of the vehicle headed east on 10th Street was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the high-speed vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

The names and identities of those involved in the fatal incident have not been released.