1 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-74 in Fountain County

COVINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-74 in Fountain County, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 23-mile marker.

Investigators believe a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on I-74 near the 23-mile marker when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control. The Ford F-150 crossed the median, rolled over, and entered the eastbound lanes of the interstate. At that time, an eastbound semitruck trailer collided with the Ford F-150.

The semitruck came to a stop in a ditch on the south side of the road, while the Ford F-150 came to a rest in the left lane of the eastbound side. Shortly after coming to a stop, the Ford F-150 became engulfed in flames. The driver of the semitruck was entrapped in the vehicle and required extraction by firefighters.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fountain County Coroner’s Office. The driver’s name will be released by the Fountain County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

The driver of the semitruck, identified as Thomas Connolly, 51, of Buckeye, Arizona, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Indiana State Police did not confirm if weather conditions played a role in the crash.