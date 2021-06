Local

1 killed, 1 injured in Morgan County crash on I-70

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following an overnight crash on I-70 in Morgan County, according to the Indiana State Police.

The Morgan County Dispatch said the deadly crash happened on I-70 near mile marker 52 around midnight.

Dispatch said the crash involved three semis.

Additionally, a second person was injured in the crash. However, a condition of the injured individual was not provided at the time.

Currently, all lanes of I-70 EB in that area are closed.