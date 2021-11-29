Local

1 killed, 1 injured in Sullivan County crash

CARLISLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Sunday, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash on County Road 500 East near County Road 650 South — that’s just outside of Carlisle.

Upon arrival, officers found that a Toyota Camry had left the roadway and struck a tree.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, Jeremy Jewell, 40, of Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant, Isaiah Jewell, 22, also of Carlisle, was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital. He remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s department said Monday.

It is unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.