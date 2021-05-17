Local

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a Monday morning crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Street and West 16th Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash with possible entrapment.

Police believe a driver was approaching the 16th Street and MLK intersection when they had some kind of a medical emergency, causing them to run the red light.

A driver in a red pickup then hit the first vehicle. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene but the driver in the first vehicle passed away at the scene.

The driver in the pickup was transported to the hospital, complaining of chest pain. A passenger was uninjured in the crash.