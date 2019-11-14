1 killed in Alexandria house fire

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a fire in Alexandria Thursday morning, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.

Crews responded to a residence in the 400 block of West John Street just after 5 a.m. Once on the scene, crews witnessed a fully engulfed structure.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.