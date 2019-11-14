1 killed in Alexandria house fire

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Fire and Ambulance_109563

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) – One person was killed in a fire in Alexandria Thursday morning, according to the Alexandria Fire Department.

Crews responded to a residence in the 400 block of West John Street just after 5 a.m. Once on the scene, crews witnessed a fully engulfed structure.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fire. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: