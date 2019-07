ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after an early Tuesday morning crash in Anderson.

According to the Anderson Police Department, an SUV and a motorcycle collided at 25th Street and Rabile Avenue at approximately 6:20.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, responding after the motorcycle caught fire.

The Indiana State Police have been called in to investigate the fatal crash.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries involved in the crash.