1 killed in building fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a fire Saturday morning at a building on the west side.
Indianapolis Fire Department says 13 units — along with three units from the Wayne Township Fire Department — responded to a building fire in the 3000 block of West Washington Street. That is near the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street.
The first unit arrived at 8:07 a.m.
The victim was located during the primary search at 8:16 a.m. and pronounced dead four minutes later.
Their exact cause of death is under investigation, according to IFD.