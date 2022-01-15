Local

1 killed in building fire on west side

One person was killed in a fire on the west side on Jan. 15, 2022. (Provided Photo/IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a fire Saturday morning at a building on the west side.

Indianapolis Fire Department says 13 units — along with three units from the Wayne Township Fire Department — responded to a building fire in the 3000 block of West Washington Street. That is near the intersection of North Tibbs Avenue and West Washington Street.

The first unit arrived at 8:07 a.m.

The victim was located during the primary search at 8:16 a.m. and pronounced dead four minutes later.

Their exact cause of death is under investigation, according to IFD.