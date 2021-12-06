Local

1 killed in crash on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a crash on the city’s east side Sunday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 9600 block of East 10th Street for a crash with possible entrapment.

Police later said one person was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Also, police stated that the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was the only occupant.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

It’s also unclear what led up to the deadly crash.