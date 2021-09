Local

1 killed in crash on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was killed in a crash on the east side Tuesday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet just after 11 p.m..

Officers responded to a crash in the 10000 block of East Washington Street. Police say initial indications are that a pedestrian was struck.

Westbound lanes will be closed for an “extended period of time.”

No further information was immediately available.