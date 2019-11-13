1 killed in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a crash on I-465 Wednesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

The fatal incident happened at approximately 5:15 a.m. on I-465 at the 11.5 mile marker on the city’s west side.

Police said a man was outside of his vehicle looking at his flat tire. That’s when a pickup merging onto I-465 from Washington Street hit the car.

The pickup may have also hit the man.

The driver of the pickup is cooperating with troopers.

Two lanes of I-465 southbound in the area are closed due to the investigation.