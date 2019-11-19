1 killed in crash on I-70 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after a Henry County crash on I-70 Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Just after 7:45 a.m., troopers were called to the 125 mile marker on I-70 East for a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck.

ISP said The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The names and identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

Police said the thick fog resulting in limited visibility is thought to have played a factor in the fatal crash.