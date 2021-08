Local

1 killed in crash on northeast side

Scene of a deadly crash on Aug. 11, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of East 56th Street and Brendon Way South Drive for an accident with injury.

Police said the passenger in the vehicle was killed while the driver is in stable condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the fatal crash.