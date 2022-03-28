Local

1 killed in crash with semi in Hamilton County

Police lights. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old was killed in a crash involving a semi-trailer in Hamilton County on Monday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred at the intersection of West 236th Street and Six Points Road around 8:25 a.m. That is about a mile west of Sheridan.

The semi was traveling westbound on 236th Street and an SUV was going southbound on Six Points Road, according to police.

The front of the semi hit the driver’s side door and the driver of the SUV, Claude Burtron, of Sheridan, was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

