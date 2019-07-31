1 killed in downtown crash

Photo of a fatal downtown crash on July 31, 2019. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash downtown.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation is underway after a driver crashed and then flipped his vehicle in the area of South Delaware and East McCarty streets just before 3:45 a.m.

Officers believe the car was traveling eastbound on McCarty Street when the car crossed the Delaware Street intersection, hit a lampost on Eli Lilly property and then caught fire.

Police said the man was found in the vehicle after firefighters extinguished flames inside the vehicle.