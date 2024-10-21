Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 killed in fatal crash, vehicle fire on Indy’s northeast side

(WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Binford Boulevard sometime before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a vehicle on fire. That’s in a residential area near Binford

There, they located a person deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya was on the scene and reported that it appeared the vehicle crashed into a wooded area along Binford Boulevard.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Delphi Murders trial: Day 3...
Indiana News /
Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old...
Indiana News /
Taylor Swift confirms Lucas Oil...
Local News /
Haunting for hope: Highland Avenue...
Local News /
Woman dead, man severely injured...
Indiana News /
Musk offers voters $1 million...
Election /
1 dead, 2 severely injured...
Local News /
At least 7 dead after...
International News /