1 killed in fatal crash, vehicle fire on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Binford Boulevard sometime before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a vehicle on fire. That’s in a residential area near Binford

There, they located a person deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya was on the scene and reported that it appeared the vehicle crashed into a wooded area along Binford Boulevard.

Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.