1 killed in fatal crash, vehicle fire on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle in a neighborhood on Indianapolis’ northeast side.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Binford Boulevard sometime before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a vehicle on fire. That’s in a residential area near Binford
There, they located a person deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.
News 8 photojournalist Nate Amaya was on the scene and reported that it appeared the vehicle crashed into a wooded area along Binford Boulevard.
Investigators haven’t said what led up to the crash or if there were any other injuries.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.