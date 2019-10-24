1 killed in Hamilton County farm accident

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead after an accident on a Hamilton County farm, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, deputies responded to a field in the area of 274th Street and Ott Road for a report of a fatal accident.

After arriving on the scene, deputies learned that a farmer was working in his soybean field and slowed down in order to turn a corner as 43-year-old Anthony Etchison attempted to climb aboard the combine, according to HCSO.

However, Etchison fell and was run over by the farming equipment.

Etchison was pronounced dead on the scene.