1 killed in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:45 a.m., deputies were called to the area of 2800 West U.S. 52 for a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies said the head-on collision involved a 2019 Chevy Equinox, driven by 66-year-old Michael L. Wilcox, and a 2012 Ford Escape, driven by 69-year-old Peggy Brune.

Michael A. Wilcox, 45, who is the son of the driver of the Equinox, was also in the vehicle at the time of crash.

An investigation of the deadly crash indicates the Escape was traveling east on U.S. 52 while the Equinox was headed west on U.S. 52. As the two vehicles began approaching one another, the Equinox crossed the center line, into the path of the Escape which resulted in the crash.

Brune was transported to Methodist Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the Equinox were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies have said the driver of the Equinox is cooperating with their investigation.

Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the deadly crash.