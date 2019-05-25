Local News

1 killed in I-70 motorcycle crash overnight

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 05:53 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- One person has died following an early-morning motorcycle crash on I-70. 

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Belmont Avenue and Warman Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police said a woman driving a motorcycle struck another vehicle that was in the roadway from a previous accident. 

The woman died from her injuries.

It is unclear if the person inside the vehicle was injured. 

All lanes are now back open after the crash. 

Authorities have not identified the victim.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines