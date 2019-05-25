1 killed in I-70 motorcycle crash overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- One person has died following an early-morning motorcycle crash on I-70.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Belmont Avenue and Warman Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police said a woman driving a motorcycle struck another vehicle that was in the roadway from a previous accident.

The woman died from her injuries.

It is unclear if the person inside the vehicle was injured.

All lanes are now back open after the crash.

Authorities have not identified the victim.